Lockdown at Kipling Collegiate lifted following reports of individual carrying a knife today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Toronto police reported that an individual with a knife was inside an Etobicoke high school on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in a temporary lockdown. The incident occurred at Kipling Collegiate Institute near Martin Grove Road and The Westway at approximately 2:45 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than an hour later, and police officers were unable to locate a suspect. No injuries were reported, and no information regarding the suspect has been released.

School safety protocols Lockdown drills Emergency response procedures Threat assessment Student and staff well-being

News Source : CP24

Source Link :Kipling Collegiate has lockdown lifted after reports of person with knife/