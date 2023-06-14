Lockdown at Kipling Collegiate lifted following reports of individual carrying a knife today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Toronto police reported that an individual with a knife was inside an Etobicoke high school on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in a temporary lockdown. The incident occurred at Kipling Collegiate Institute near Martin Grove Road and The Westway at approximately 2:45 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than an hour later, and police officers were unable to locate a suspect. No injuries were reported, and no information regarding the suspect has been released.
- School safety protocols
- Lockdown drills
- Emergency response procedures
- Threat assessment
- Student and staff well-being
News Source : CP24
Source Link :Kipling Collegiate has lockdown lifted after reports of person with knife/