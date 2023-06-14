Lockdown at Kipling Collegiate lifted following reports of knife-wielding individual today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
According to Toronto police, Kipling Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke went into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a person with a knife inside the school. The lockdown was lifted less than an hour later, and police were unable to locate a suspect. No injuries were reported, and police have not released any information about the suspect. The incident occurred near Martin Grove Road and The Westway.
- School lockdown
- Knife incident
- Kipling Collegiate
- School safety
- Emergency response
News Source : CP24
Source Link :Kipling Collegiate has lockdown lifted after reports of person with knife/