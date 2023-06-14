Lockdown at Kipling Collegiate lifted following reports of knife-wielding individual today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to Toronto police, Kipling Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke went into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a person with a knife inside the school. The lockdown was lifted less than an hour later, and police were unable to locate a suspect. No injuries were reported, and police have not released any information about the suspect. The incident occurred near Martin Grove Road and The Westway.

School lockdown Knife incident Kipling Collegiate School safety Emergency response

News Source : CP24

Source Link :Kipling Collegiate has lockdown lifted after reports of person with knife/