Lockdown at Rochester School Due to Parental Altercation today.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, School 19 in Rochester experienced a brief lockdown due to a report of parents engaging in a fight on Seward Street. Rochester Police responded to the incident and, as a precautionary measure, enforced the lockdown. However, the situation was quickly resolved as the officers intervened and separated the two parents. No one was harmed, and no arrests were made.

News Source : WHEC.com

Source Link :Fight between parents prompts lockdown at Rochester school/