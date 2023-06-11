Lockdown at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center after inmate death and officer injuries

Trousdale Turner Correctional Center incident : Lockdown at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center after inmate death and officers injured

The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center is currently under lockdown due to two separate incidents, according to Ryan Gustin, the Public Affairs Director of CoreCivic. One inmate passed away and two correctional officers were injured and had to be taken to a hospital. The incident occurred on Saturday morning around 4:40 when an inmate was found unresponsive in their cell. Despite staff administering life-saving procedures and EMS responding to the facility and taking the person to a nearby hospital, they died. In another separate incident, two inmates allegedly assaulted two correctional officers who were working a housing unit. The inmates refused to follow orders during their morning meal process, leading to an emergency call. Facility staff provided assistance and ended the attack, but the injured correctional officers had to receive emergency first aid before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation. The assailants were identified, separated from the general population, and medically assessed without injuries. The incident is currently under investigation by the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations & Conduct, which is fully cooperating. Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

