“Lockdown communication at Hollister High School”: Analyzing the Post-Lockdown Communication from Hollister High School

Principal Adrian Ramirez and San Benito High School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum expressed their gratitude for the exceptional actions taken by staff, students, local law enforcement partners, and community neighbors during a recent school lockdown event. They also acknowledged the fear and concern of parents and the community during the lockdown and the need for student and staff safety. The lockdown was triggered by a programming error in the public address system, and there was no active shooter or intruder on campus. The district plans to identify areas for improvement.

Read Full story : COMMENTARY: Hollister High School lockdown follow-up message /

News Source : BenitoLink

1. Hollister High School

2. Lockdown

3. Follow-up message

4. Safety protocol

5. Emergency communication