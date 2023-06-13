Lockdown lifted at Etobicoke school following reports of an individual carrying a knife today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to Toronto police, Kipling Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke went into a brief lockdown on Tuesday, following reports of someone with a knife. The school is situated near Mortin Grove Road and the Westway, and police were dispatched at approximately 2:40 p.m. The lockdown was lifted just under an hour later, with no reported victims and no suspect found. Further updates are expected. Conversations are open to registered Torstar account holders, and the opinions expressed are subject to the Code of Conduct. The Star does not endorse these opinions.

News Source : thestar.com

Source Link : Etobicoke school lockdown lifted after reports of person with knife