“Lockdown Mati City School”: Lockdown in Mati City School Due to Two Students Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Classes at Matiao National High School in Mati City, Davao Oriental have been suspended after two students tested positive for COVID-19. The school was locked down after 16 students showed flu-like symptoms, with two testing positive during a rapid antigen test. The Mati City Incident Command Center ordered the disinfection of the school premises.

Read Full story : Mati City school on lockdown as 2 students test positive for coronavirus /

News Source : Head Topics

