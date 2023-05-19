“lockdown measures in Mati City school due to COVID-19 cases”: Two students test positive for coronavirus, resulting in lockdown of Mati City school

1. #MatiCitySchoolLockdown

Classes at Matiao National High School in Mati City, Davao Oriental were suspended after 16 students showed flu-like symptoms and two tested positive for COVID-19. The Mati City Incident Command Center ordered a lockdown of the school and conducted a disinfection operation. The 16 students belonged to a single classroom, and all students and teaching staff were sent home to undergo home quarantine. Classes will resume once the Department of Education and Mati IMT have fully determined and ascertained the safety and security of the students and teaching staff.

