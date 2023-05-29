“lockdown Perth east Stratton school armed motorcyclist” today : Armed Motorcyclist Reports Lead to Lockdown of Stratton School in Perth’s East

Perth’s East: Stratton School Enforces Lockdown Due to Reports of Armed Motorcyclist Nearby today 2023.

Stratton school in Perth’s east was put on lockdown after reports of an armed motorcyclist in the area. The police have been called to the scene and are investigating the situation. The school has advised parents to stay away until the situation is resolved.

News Source : NY Breaking News

