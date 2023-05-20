“lockdown safety measures”: Arrest Made After Shooting Threat Prompts Lockdown at School

Chad Johnston Jr., a 22-year-old man, was arrested by the Findlay Police Department after making a social media threat indicating a shooting would occur at a school. Police responded to Jefferson Primary and the school went into lockdown. After interviewing Johnston Jr., he was charged with inducing panic. No guns were found at his residence, but several electronic devices were seized as evidence.

Read Full story : School Goes Into Lockdown Amid Shooting Threat, Suspect Arrested /

News Source : WFIN Local News – News, Sports and Weather

