Lockdown school gun rider today : Reports of Motorbike Rider with Gun Result in School Lockdown

Reports of Motorbike Rider Carrying Gun Lead to Lockdown at School

A school in Perth was placed on lockdown after reports of an armed motorbike rider in the area. The police were alerted to a man on a black, red, and white off-road bike who was believed to be in possession of a firearm. Authorities are investigating the incident and have deployed police resources to the area to locate the individual. The rider is believed to have covered his face. The incident occurred days after a student allegedly fired three shots at Atlantis Beach Baptist College.

News Source : Taylor Daemon

