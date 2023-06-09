Lockport slaying victim identified as Dianne M. Fermoile-McAvoy

Dianne M. Fermoile-McAvoy, victim keyword: “Lockport slaying victim” : Lockport woman Dianne M. Fermoile-McAvoy identified as victim, brother accused of murder

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a murder in Lockport as Dianne M. Fermoile-McAvoy, aged 68. On Wednesday morning, a visiting nurse requested a welfare check on a Windermere Road property, where the deputy discovered Fermoile-McAvoy dead on the floor with multiple head and facial injuries. Although she did not live at the residence, her 98-year-old mother and brother did. David B. Fermoile, aged 64 and her brother, has been accused of her murder and was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder and remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility without bail. Friends of Fermoile-McAvoy, including neighbor John Kowalski and longtime friend Jim McGrath, expressed shock and fond memories of her as a friendly and active person.

News Source : Niagara Gazette

