“Lockscreen customization”: “Tips for Adding Steps to Your Lock Screen on TikTok”

Introduction:

TikTok is a popular social media platform that has gained immense popularity worldwide. It is a platform where users can create, share, and discover short videos. TikTok also provides its users with various features that allow them to customize their profiles and make their experience more enjoyable. One of these features is the ability to add steps to lockscreen on TikTok. In this article, we will explore how to add steps to lockscreen on TikTok.

What are the steps to add steps to lockscreen on TikTok?

Step 1: Open TikTok

The first step to add steps to lockscreen on TikTok is to open the app on your phone. If you do not have the app installed on your phone, you can download it from the app store.

Step 2: Go to your profile

Once you have opened the app, go to your profile by clicking on the “Me” icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Click on the three dots

After you have accessed your profile, click on the three dots located at the top right corner of the screen. This will open a menu with several options.

Step 4: Click on “Privacy and Safety”

From the menu, select “Privacy and Safety.” This will take you to a new page with different settings related to privacy and safety.

Step 5: Click on “Screen Time Management”

On the “Privacy and Safety” page, select “Screen Time Management.” This will take you to a new page where you can customize the screen time settings.

Step 6: Click on “Screen Time Management Passcode”

On the “Screen Time Management” page, click on “Screen Time Management Passcode.” You will be prompted to enter your current password.

Step 7: Set a passcode

After you have entered your current password, you will be asked to set a new passcode. Enter a passcode that you can remember easily but is not easy to guess.

Step 8: Click on “Add Steps”

Once you have set your passcode, click on “Add Steps.” This will open a new page where you can set the number of steps required to unlock your phone.

Step 9: Choose the number of steps

On the “Add Steps” page, choose the number of steps required to unlock your phone. You can choose between 10, 20, 30, 40, or 50 steps.

Step 10: Click on “Save”

After you have chosen the number of steps, click on “Save.” Your new screen time management passcode will be saved, and you will need to enter it every time you want to access your phone.

Conclusion:

Adding steps to lockscreen on TikTok is a useful feature that can help you manage your screen time and protect your privacy. By following the above steps, you can customize your screen time settings and set a passcode that requires a specific number of steps to unlock your phone. This feature is easy to use and can be a great way to manage your phone usage habits. So, if you have not tried it yet, give it a try today!

