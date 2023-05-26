Logan Betts, ESD Passes Away: Obituary and Reason for Demise

Logan Betts, ESD Dead at 45

Logan Betts, a well-known environmental scientist and former employee of the Environmental Services Division (ESD), passed away on Monday at the age of 45. His death has been confirmed by his family.

Career at ESD

Betts worked at the ESD for over 20 years, where he was known for his dedication to the environment and his commitment to public service. He was instrumental in the development of several key programs, including the city’s recycling and composting initiatives.

Personal Life

Outside of work, Betts was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking, camping, and exploring nature. He was also a dedicated family man and is survived by his wife and two children.

Cause of Death

The cause of Betts’ death has not been officially confirmed by his family, but sources close to the family have stated that he passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Obituary

Legacy

Logan Betts’ legacy will live on through his work at the ESD and his dedication to the environment. His contributions to the city’s recycling and composting initiatives have made a lasting positive impact on the local community, and his commitment to public service has inspired countless individuals to follow in his footsteps. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

