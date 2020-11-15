Logan Blue Death -Dead-Obituaries : Logan Blue  of Hawkeye Iowa has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Logan Blue  has died, according to a statement posted online on November 14.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

Everything can be replaced, it doesnt mean a hill of beans right now. What does matter is my friend Logan Blue is gone way too soon. I hope when he rode in, the Story of the Hurricane was blazing, the White Russians were flowing, and the hunting ground is amazing. God speed my friend.

Posted by Sean Walker on Saturday, November 14, 2020

It’s always the most vibrant and most loved people who are gone too young. My heart goes out to everyone who lost such a…

Posted by Maggie Weidemann on Saturday, November 14, 2020

Karen R. Smith wrote 
Sorry for your loss!! He was a good friend of my sons too!! God speed Logan…

Dru Kueker wrote 
He did love you sean he thought very highly of you.

