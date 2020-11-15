Logan Blue Death –Dead-Obituaries : Logan Blue of Hawkeye Iowa has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Everything can be replaced, it doesnt mean a hill of beans right now. What does matter is my friend Logan Blue is gone way too soon. I hope when he rode in, the Story of the Hurricane was blazing, the White Russians were flowing, and the hunting ground is amazing. God speed my friend.
Posted by Sean Walker on Saturday, November 14, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
It’s always the most vibrant and most loved people who are gone too young. My heart goes out to everyone who lost such a…
Posted by Maggie Weidemann on Saturday, November 14, 2020
Karen R. Smith wrote
Sorry for your loss!! He was a good friend of my sons too!! God speed Logan…
Dru Kueker wrote
He did love you sean he thought very highly of you.
