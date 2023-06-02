Logan Brown Pregnant Transgender Cover Star Glamour UK Outrage: Logan Brown: Pregnant Transgender Model on the Cover of ‘Glamour UK’ Causes Controversy

Pregnant Trans Man Featured on Magazine Cover Sparks Controversy

A pregnant British trans man named Logan Brown has made headlines after being featured on the cover of Glamour UK’s Pride edition. The cover features a photograph of Brown sporting his pregnant belly, taken two weeks before he gave birth. Brown’s story has sparked a huge reaction across the world, with thousands of people celebrating the new father and thousands more weighing in with criticism.

Who is Logan Brown?

Logan Brown is a 27-year-old trans man and blogger from the United Kingdom. His blog, “Up the Duff Man,” gained a huge following after he announced his pregnancy online in November 2022. Brown revealed that he and his partner Bailey J Mills, a drag performer, unexpectedly found out Brown was pregnant last year.

“One day, I had this really weird feeling; it was early in the morning and Bailey was asleep. I took a pregnancy test and it was positive,” Brown told Glamour UK. “I’d been off testosterone for a while due to some health issues.”

In the interview, Brown also detailed his journey of changing genders via the U.K.’s National Health Service, though the timescale was not revealed. On May 17, Mills and Brown announced on social media that Brown had given birth to their daughter, Nova Mills Brown.

Controversy

The coverage of Brown’s pregnancy has spurred on a number of reactions online, many of which have criticized Brown and Glamour UK. Some comments on social media suggested that Brown’s pregnancy proved he was a woman.

British TV personality Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter, “Logan’s a biological female who got pregnant, as hundreds of millions of biological females do each year… why are you presenting this as a man getting pregnant which is biologically impossible?”

However, many people have come to Brown’s defense, praising him for sharing his story and challenging traditional gender norms. Brown himself has emphasized that he is who he says he is, stating, “Whoever I say I am is exactly who I am. No one can ever take that away from me.”

Conclusion

Logan Brown’s story has sparked a conversation around gender identity and pregnancy. While some have criticized his appearance on the magazine cover, many have praised him for sharing his journey and challenging traditional gender norms. Brown’s story serves as a reminder that gender is complex and multifaceted, and that people should be allowed to define themselves on their own terms.

Logan Brown Transgender Glamour UK Outrage Pregnant model

News Source : Jamie Burton

Source Link :Who Is Logan Brown? Pregnant Trans ‘Glamour UK’ Cover Star Sparks Outrage/