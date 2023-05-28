“Logan Neighborhood police presence” today : Logan Neighborhood witnesses substantial police activity near Gonzaga Family Haven

Logan Neighborhood sees significant police presence near Gonzaga Family Haven today 2023.
There is currently a significant police presence in the Logan Neighborhood near Gonzaga Family Haven. The reason for the increased law enforcement presence is unknown at this time.
News Source : KXLY kxly.com
