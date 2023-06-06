Logan Square Resident Brittany Battaglia Found Dead in Her Apartment, Located Near Where Another Woman Went Missing

Brittany Battaglia Found Dead in Logan Square Apartment

Brittany Battaglia, a 29-year-old woman, was found dead in her Logan Square apartment on Tuesday afternoon. The apartment is located just a block away from where another woman, Emily Anderson, went missing earlier this month.

According to the police, Battaglia’s body was discovered by her boyfriend, who had gone to check on her after not hearing from her for several days. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

Battaglia was a beloved member of the Logan Square community, known for her kind spirit and infectious smile. She worked as a nurse at a local hospital and was passionate about helping others.

The news of Battaglia’s death has sent shockwaves through the community, especially given its proximity to Anderson’s disappearance. The police have not yet commented on whether they believe the two cases are related.

Battaglia’s family and friends are mourning her loss and remember her as a caring, vibrant person who will be deeply missed.

