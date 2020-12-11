Logan Waldner Death -Dead : Logan B. Waldner, of Dell Rapids has Died .
Logan B. Waldner, of Dell Rapids has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3 hrs · Logan B. Waldner, of Dell Rapids, passed away tragically Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Bancroft, SD Funeral Service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Reformed Church in Dell Rapids. Burial will be in the Dell Rapids Cemetery following the service. Service will be live streamed on the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Visitation will be from 5-8:00PM at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Dell Rapids, with a prayer service to begin at 7:00PM. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Source: (20) Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Please keep my family in your thoughts & prayers ♥️ we lost a special one today. You will be missed so much Logan.
Posted by Kayla Waldner on Wednesday, December 9, 2020
