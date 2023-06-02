Logging Accident Claims the Life of David Moreland in Randolph County

David Moreland Dies in Logging Accident in Randolph County

The logging industry is one of the most dangerous occupations in the world, and sadly, David Moreland is one of its latest casualties. Moreland, a 43-year-old logger from Wolf Creek, died on September 3, 2021, after a tragic accident in Randolph County, West Virginia.

The Accident

According to reports, Moreland was working on a steep hillside near the border of Randolph and Pocahontas counties when a tree he was cutting fell and hit him. The accident happened around 11 a.m. on Friday, September 3rd. Moreland was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Investigation

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident. OSHA is responsible for ensuring that employers provide a safe and healthy workplace for their employees. OSHA will investigate the accident to determine if any safety violations occurred.

The Impact

David Moreland’s death is a tragedy for his family, friends, and the logging community. Logging is a vital industry in West Virginia, and Moreland’s death is a reminder of the risks that loggers face every day.

Moreland was a skilled logger with over 20 years of experience in the industry. He was well-respected by his colleagues and was known for his strong work ethic and attention to detail.

Moreland’s death is also a reminder of the importance of workplace safety. Employers have a responsibility to provide a safe working environment for their employees, and workers have a right to a safe workplace.

The Response

The logging community has responded to Moreland’s death with an outpouring of support and condolences. The West Virginia Forestry Association released a statement expressing their condolences and emphasizing the importance of workplace safety.

“The West Virginia Forestry Association is saddened to learn of the tragic death of David Moreland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” the statement read. “We also want to remind everyone of the importance of workplace safety. We must all work together to ensure that our logging operations are as safe as possible.”

The Conclusion

David Moreland’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of the logging industry. It is also a call to action for employers and workers to prioritize safety in the workplace. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

