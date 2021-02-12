Lokman Slim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : murder of Lokman Slim, whose documentary “Massaker”, co-directed with his wife Monika Borgmann, screened at Berlinale Panorama in 2005.

Lokman Slim has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

We're appalled by the murder of Lokman Slim, whose documentary "Massaker", co-directed with his wife Monika Borgmann, screened at Berlinale Panorama in 2005. He was a fierce critic of corruption & abuses of power in #Lebanon . Our thoughts are with his wife. https://t.co/Wwne6hmZh4

