Lokman Slim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : murder of Lokman Slim, whose documentary “Massaker”, co-directed with his wife Monika Borgmann, screened at Berlinale Panorama in 2005.
We're appalled by the murder of Lokman Slim, whose documentary "Massaker", co-directed with his wife Monika Borgmann, screened at Berlinale Panorama in 2005. He was a fierce critic of corruption & abuses of power in #Lebanon. Our thoughts are with his wife.https://t.co/Wwne6hmZh4
— Berlinale (@berlinale) February 5, 2021
Berlinale @berlinale We’re appalled by the murder of Lokman Slim, whose documentary “Massaker”, co-directed with his wife Monika Borgmann, screened at Berlinale Panorama in 2005. He was a fierce critic of corruption & abuses of power in #Lebanon. Our thoughts are with his wife.
