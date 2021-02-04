Lokman Slim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : prominent anti-Hezbollah activist Lokman Slim was killed today after getting shot five times has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Lokman Slim has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
CNN’s @bencnn and team: Writer and prominent anti-Hezbollah activist Lokman Slim was killed today after getting shot five times – 4 in the head, 1 in the back – near the city of Sidon south of Beirut on Thursday, Lebanon’s state-media NNA said.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 4, 2021
