Lokman Slim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : prominent anti-Hezbollah activist Lokman Slim was killed today after getting shot five times has Died .

Lokman Slim has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

CNN’s @bencnn and team: Writer and prominent anti-Hezbollah activist Lokman Slim was killed today after getting shot five times – 4 in the head, 1 in the back – near the city of Sidon south of Beirut on Thursday, Lebanon’s state-media NNA said.

How terrible Disappointed face grateful for his bravery to commit to this service . The sacrifice his life to bring the news to the people of the world. God Speed

