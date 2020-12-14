Lon Adams Death -Obituary – Dead :Lon Adams has Died .

By | December 14, 2020
0 Comment

Lon Adams Death -Obituary – Dead :Lon Adams has Died .

Lon Adams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

KTXS Television  December 3 at 12:15 PM  · Rest In Peace Lon Adams, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19.

Source: (20+) KTXS Television – Posts | Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –
wrote

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.