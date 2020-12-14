Lon Adams Death -Obituary – Dead :Lon Adams has Died .
Lon Adams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.
KTXS Television December 3 at 12:15 PM · Rest In Peace Lon Adams, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19.
Source: (20+) KTXS Television – Posts | Facebook
