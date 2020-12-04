Lon Joyce Death -Dead – Obituaries: Long-time Dodgers scout Lon Joyce dies at age 72.

Long-time Dodgers scout Lon Joyce dies at age 72 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

Tributes 

Diamond Prospects wrote 
On Thursday an icon in our game went to spend eternity with the Heavenly Father. Lon Joyce did live long enough to the Dodgers win a title in 2020. He was an amazing man, husband, father, coach, scout, Hall of Famer & friend…Winner!

r e g g i e s a n d e r s wrote 
The death of Lon Joyce brings me sorrow. For those of us who knew Lon, we carry so much of him within us. His touch, his care, his love and strength. But even more, he became more fully what he has always been: a man capable of giving a part of himself to everyone he met. #RIP Revolving hearts

