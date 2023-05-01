London, expensive, renting, areas, rooms, £1000, month. : Rooms in London’s Most Expensive Renting Areas Cost a Whopping £1000 per Month

Title: London Renters Struggle as £1000 or More Rooms in Houseshare Quadruple

Heading 1: New Figures Reveal High Cost of Renting in London

According to new figures from Spareroom, renters in London are paying an average of £1000 or more to rent a room in a houseshare across a third of London postcodes. This marks a significant increase, as the number of £1000 postcodes across the region has more than quadrupled within the last year.

Heading 2: Prices Soar in Desirable Areas

The flatshare app found that there were 33 postcodes where the cost to rent a room exceeded the £1000 mark, with some of the capital’s most desirable spots, such as Holloway N7, Chelsea’s SW3, and SE11 Kennighton topping the pricy end. London house sharers can expect to pay around £1000 a month to live in these areas.

Heading 2: London Renters Union Speaks Out

The cost of an average room across London costs renters £952, and for many, paying £1000 or more for a single bedroom in a shared house is simply unaffordable. Liam Miller, spokesperson for London Renters Union, spoke out on the issue, saying, “While landlords see their wealth grow, millions trapped in the private rental sector are at breaking point. For moderate-income renters, the basics have become luxuries, while at the acute end of the sector, evictions are on the rise.”

Heading 2: The Most Expensive Areas to Rent in London

The following is a list of the most expensive areas to rent in London according to Spareroom:

Holloway N7 Chelsea’s SW3 SE11 Kennighton W1 Mayfair NW1 Camden W11 Notting Hill WC2 Covent Garden SW7 South Kensington N1 Islington EC2A Shoreditch

These areas are among the most desirable in London, but the high cost of rent may make it difficult for renters to afford living in these locations.

Heading 2: The Rental Crisis in London

The rental crisis in London has been a pressing issue for years, with many renters struggling to find affordable housing in the city. The cost of living in London is notoriously high, and with the rising cost of rent, many renters are being forced to choose between paying their rent and affording other basic necessities.

As the cost of living in London continues to rise, it is important for policymakers to address the issue of affordable housing. Renters in the city need more support and protection from unfair rental practices, and measures should be taken to ensure that everyone has access to safe, affordable housing.

News Source : Emilia Kettle

Source Link :London’s most expensive renting areas as rooms cost £1000 a month/