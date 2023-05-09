“London police arrest” : Man detained by London police for purportedly vandalizing a police cruiser

Man arrested in London for allegedly vandalizing a police cruiser

A man has been arrested in London for allegedly throwing a rock at a police cruiser, causing significant damage to its windshield. Police officers were investigating an incident in the area of Clarendon Crescent and Upper Queen Street when they encountered the man. He was asked to leave the property, but instead, he picked up a garden stone and threw it at the police cruiser, causing extensive damage.

The 22-year-old London man was also charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest. The police estimate the damage to the cruiser’s windshield is about $2,000. The man’s involvement in a disturbance unrelated to the call they were in the area for was also noted by the authorities.

