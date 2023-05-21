“London police response to coronation protesters” today : Chief of London Police dismisses accusations of excessive force against coronation protestors

Police Chief of London dismisses accusations of excessive use of force against coronation protestors today 2023.

London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Mark Rowley, has defended the police response to protesters during the coronation of King Charles III. Rowley argued that his officers intervened to stop “severe disruption and criminality” and that the police had acted on “critical and reliable intelligence” suggesting that protesters would use high-volume sound devices that might panic horses and block the procession route. Republic, a campaign group that seeks to replace the monarchy with an elected head of state, has pledged to take legal action against the police and the Conservative government over the police’s use of new powers to clamp down on protests.

