London-style Paneer Kathi Roll recipe: London-Inspired Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe

London-Style Paneer Kathi Rolls: A Lip-Smacking Delight

Are you a fan of Indian street food? Do you crave the delicious flavours of a kathi roll? If yes, then you are in for a treat as we bring you a recipe for London-style Paneer Kathi Rolls.

Recently, a video of a London market surfaced on Instagram, showcasing a vendor rolling out a giant Paneer Kathi Roll for just 3 pounds. The video made our mouths water, and we couldn’t resist trying it out. After a few attempts, we finally nailed the recipe, and it turned out to be a hit with our taste buds.

Here’s the recipe for London-style Paneer Kathi Rolls that will make you drool:

Ingredients:

For marinating the paneer:

– 400 gm soft paneer (either homemade or store-bought)

– 1 tsp salt

– 350 gm yoghurt

– 3-4 tbsp sarson or mustard oil

– 2 large onions

– 1-inch piece ginger

– 10 pods garlic

– ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

– 1 tsp lal mirchi or chilly powder

– Oil for frying the paneer

For the maida roti for the paneer roll:

– 2 cups maida or all-purpose flour

– Pinch salt

– Water

– Oil for frying the rotis later before serving

For the raita:

– 4-5 tbsp finely chopped fresh pudina or mint

– 3-4 tbsp green chutney

– 1 cup yoghurt

– Pinch salt

For the garnish inside the roll:

– Sprinkling chaat masala

– 2 large onions, sliced

– 2 large onions, sliced, deep-fried to make birasta or crispy red fried onions

– 1 hara Shimla mirch or green capsicum, cored, deseeded, sliced

– 4 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

– 4 tsp chopped kairi or green mango

– Green chutney on the side, for serving

Method:

For the paneer:

1. Grind all the ingredients (except paneer and oil for frying) for the paneer marinade in a blender/mixer and keep aside.

2. Cut the paneer into 1-inch chunks.

3. Place the paneer in a container with a cover and pour the marinade over it. Marinate the paneer, covered, in the fridge overnight.

4. Before making the kathi rolls, pan-fry the paneer in a large frying pan with a little oil and a little of the marinade till light pink with spots. The paneer should be still moist with the marinade. Keep it aside and let it remain warm and moist.

For the maida roti for the paneer roll:

1. Knead the maida, salt, into a stiff dough, adding as little water as possible. Cover and rest the dough for half an hour.

2. Divide the dough into four portions and roll each portion into large maida rotis, about as thick as a paratha, of about 9-inch diameter each.

3. In a large frying pan, roast each of them, without oil, over medium heat, till they are cooked and begin to develop dark pink and light brown blotches. Keep it aside to cool.

For the raita:

1. Mix the salt, mint, dahi, green chutney together.

2. Refrigerate.

Assembly of the kathi roll:

1. Before serving, fry each already prepared maida roti on both sides in a frying pan, over medium heat, with a little bit of oil but do not let the rotis get crisp, or they won’t form rolls and will crack.

2. Place a fried roti on a plate and make a line of 4-5 pieces of paneer in the middle.

3. Pile slices of onions, slices of capsicum, and 1 tsp chopped kairi on the paneer.

4. Drizzle a few tsp pudina raita across the paneer pieces.

5. Then sprinkle 2 tbsp birasta, 1 tbsp chopped dhania, and a little chaat masala.

6. Carefully roll it up and serve while still warm with a little chutney on the side, if preferred.

Zelda’s Note:

To add more flavour, you could use the leftover marinade onto the paneer while making the roll. You could also use the same recipe to make Chicken Kathi Rolls, just replace the paneer with an equivalent amount of chopped boneless chicken and marinate and then later fry. To veganize this recipe, use an equivalent amount of tofu instead of paneer and vegan yoghurt for marination and the pudina raita. Instead of frying the paneer in a pan, you could barbecue or grill the pieces in a microwave or oven. To make green chutney from scratch, use the green chutney preparation from this recipe.

In conclusion, London-style Paneer Kathi Rolls are a delicious and lip-smacking treat that can be easily made at home. With this recipe, you can enjoy the flavours of Indian street food in the comfort of your own home.

