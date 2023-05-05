London teacher Today : London teacher’s death devastates church community who mourn her loss

Carolyn Carter, a 69-year-old London teacher, was found dead in her home on April 20, 2023. Her son, Jonathan Halfyard, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death. Carter is being remembered as a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic church in west London and a deeply religious woman who overcame personal adversity in her life.

Carter was born in Corner Brook, N.L., and was the fourth among eight siblings. She had her first child at 19 years old. Despite the challenges of being a single mother, she earned two master’s degrees and worked as an elementary school teacher for 25 years in the London region. Her obituary described her as an exceptional teacher who made a difference in the lives of her students and their parents.

Carter’s Roman Catholic faith helped her navigate life’s challenges, including a stroke two years ago that left her dependent on caregivers. Her family remained a constant priority in her life, and she was remembered as a cool aunt who loved to chat with her nieces and nephews.

Rev. Jude Ogbenna of Holy Family Catholic Church said that Carter was a faithful parishioner who attended mass regularly. “She was a good person who was serious about her faith,” he said.

Halfyard has a history of violence and was sentenced to 18 months in jail for punching two strangers in the face in a pair of random attacks in Stratford on May 29, 2021. A London outreach worker believes Halfyard assaulted him in an unprovoked attack a month before Carter was killed. Police are investigating the case, but no charges have been laid.

Carter’s family said that a funeral service will be held sometime in the summer at Holy Family Catholic Church. Halfyard remains in custody at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The London Free Press encourages readers to subscribe to their publication to receive exclusive articles and access to news sites across Canada. They also offer daily puzzles and electronic replicas of their print edition to view on any device.

News Source : Jennifer Bieman

Source Link :Churchgoers mourn longtime London teacher killed in her home/