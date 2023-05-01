“London’s expensive renting areas” : Rooms in London’s Priciest Rental Districts Command £1000 Monthly Rent

London House-Sharers Paying Over £1000 a Month for a Room

New figures have revealed that renters are paying an average of £1000 or more per month to rent a room in a house-share across one-third of London postcodes. According to the flat-share app, Spareroom, the number of £1000 postcodes has more than quadrupled within the last year. The app found that there are 33 postcodes where the cost to rent a room exceeds the £1000 mark.

London’s house sharers can expect to pay around £1000 per month to live in some of the capital’s most desirable spots, such as Holloway N7, Chelsea’s SW3, and SE11 Kennighton. The cost of an average room across London totals £952. The most expensive areas to rent in London are shown in the embedded visualisation.

The London Renters Union (LRU) has commented on the findings, stating that a single bedroom in a shared house should not cost £1000 per month. According to a LRU spokesperson, “While landlords see their wealth grow, millions trapped in the private rental sector are at breaking point. For moderate-income renters, the basics have become luxuries, while at the acute end of the sector, evictions are on the rise.”

The findings will come as a blow to renters in London, who already face high rental costs coupled with a lack of affordable housing. The cost of living in the capital is also high, with recent research showing that London is the most expensive city in the world for public transport.

Overall, the situation for renters in London remains challenging, with many individuals struggling to make ends meet. The high cost of renting in the capital is likely to continue, making it difficult for young people and low-income earners to find affordable accommodation.

London’s Most Expensive Areas to Rent

The following table shows the most expensive areas to rent in London, according to Spareroom’s data:

Postcode Average Monthly Room Rental Cost N7 Holloway £1,119 SW3 Chelsea £1,107 SE11 Kennighton £1,102 N1 Islington £1,062 N16 Stoke Newington £1,045 SE1 Southwark £1,018 N5 Highbury £1,017 N19 Archway £1,017 SW4 Clapham £1,014 N6 Highgate £1,014

London’s high rental costs have resulted in a shortage of affordable housing across the city. This has led to a rise in homelessness, with many individuals forced to sleep rough on the streets. The UK government has pledged to tackle the issue of homelessness, but many believe that more needs to be done to address the root causes of the problem.

In conclusion, the high cost of renting in London is a significant issue that affects many individuals across the city. While the government has promised to take action, it remains to be seen whether this will be enough to provide affordable housing for those who need it most.

