loneliness cure: Searching for a Cure: Loneliness as a Disease

Mental Health Awareness Week: Let’s Make Mental Health a Priority in the Workplace

As Mental Health Awareness Week approaches, it is important to emphasize the significance of mental health and well-being in all aspects of society. Research shows that approximately one in four people in the United Kingdom experience a mental health problem each year. However, the definition of mental health can vary from person to person, affecting us all in different ways, either directly or indirectly. Many of us have supported family or friends going through a difficult time in their life, and as an MP, I am sure many colleagues across the House have received casework on the issue in relation to access to services, family breakdowns, housing, or employment disputes.

Since the creation of the NHS in 1948, physical health and mental health have taken different routes to the way we think about our general wellbeing today. Fortunately, we have moved away from using language once used in the House such as “lunacy” and the austere Victorian asylums were finally closed in the 1970s. Thankfully, the stigma from those times has slowly faded and our society has a greater appreciation than ever before of the importance of mental wellbeing, but stigma still exists.

Mental health in the workplace is an area we still need to focus on. We all spend a significant proportion of our time at work, so it is essential to prioritize workers’ well-being. While some companies already strive for the best working environment for their staff, it is crucial to understand that the context of a workplace could mean anything from a classroom to a construction site, an office to a barbershop. They may all face different working practices, but the importance of ensuring support for mental wellbeing is undoubtedly common for all.

For decades, every workplace has had a designated physical first aider, and we have seen thousands of lives saved through CPR. I argue that having the same parity of importance for mental health that we do for physical health can only be a positive step for businesses, workers, and society alike.

In 2021, the World Health Organisation declared on a global scale: “Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide…Every year, more people die as a result of suicide than HIV, malaria or breast cancer – or war and homicide.” As I stated in my recent Ten Minute Rule Bill on Mental Health First Aid in the Workplace, I strongly believe that if suicide were a virus, we would be on the hunt for a vaccine, and if loneliness were a disease, we would be searching for a cure.

The world has begun to wake up to the need for action. I welcomed spending commitments from the NHS long-term plan to include a new ring-fenced investment fund worth at least £2.3 bn a year. The increasing focus on mental health across all political parties is also welcome. It is upon us all to ensure mental health and well-being is constantly on the agenda.

So, let’s not let Mental Health Awareness Week come and go before we focus on this important topic again. The stigma surrounding mental health has silenced too many people for too long. This week, and every week, let us ensure the conversation on this important topic is made loud and clear. It is only by speaking about mental health that we can ensure everyone who needs support asks for it. In doing so, we may just save a life.

As a society, we need to prioritize mental health. Let us make mental health a priority in the workplace and ensure that workers receive the support and resources they need to maintain good mental health. By taking care of our mental health, we can lead happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

