Lonely Dog Grieving Sister’s Absence

A heart-wrenching scene unfolds as a dog, haunted by grief, plays alone in the area that he once playfully wrestled with his beloved sister. Witnessing this poignant sight brings tears to the eyes of all who watch, as the dog’s sadness is palpable. The absence of his sister is deeply felt, tugging at the heartstrings of anyone who witnesses this gut-wrenching display.

A heartrending video showcasing a dog mourning the loss of his puppy sibling has taken the internet by storm. The clip, shared by Mina Sha on TikTok, has garnered almost 200,000 views. In the video, a dog can be seen rolling on the floor of a home living room, where he used to play with his sister. A message overlaid on the video explains that the dog started coming to this spot after his sister passed away, rather than going outside to potty as he usually did.

Mala, the six-month-old puppy, passed away suddenly while playing in the backyard with her big brothers. While the dog’s reaction in the video is touching, the question arises – do dogs actually grieve for their lost companions? According to veterinarians Ryan Llera and Lynn Buzhardt, dogs do mourn the loss of their companions, be it humans or other dogs. Mourning can manifest in changes in daily behavior, such as sleeping more, reduced appetite, and becoming listless.

A new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports in February 2022 corroborates these findings. The study, conducted among Italian adults with at least two dogs, indicates that the surviving canine “changed” in terms of activities like playing, sleeping, and eating and emotions like fearfulness. Mary Burch, a certified applied animal behaviorist, adds that among the typical signs of grieving is depression, which can manifest as panting, pacing, and sometimes destructive behavior.

Author Marc Bekoff is a professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Colorado Boulder and the author of Canine Confidential: Why Dogs Do What They Do. He suggests that while dogs may not necessarily know that another dog in their life has died, they do know when that dog is missing. Stanley Coren, professor emeritus in psychology at the University of British Columbia, suggests that dogs probably lack the intelligence to understand the permanence of death.

The TikTok video has broken the hearts of users who empathized with the dog’s behavior. Some suggested that the dog felt the presence of his lost sibling, while others commented on the bittersweet nature of the video. While the video is heart-wrenching, it does serve as a reminder that our furry friends can experience emotions, just like we do.

In conclusion, the viral TikTok video showing the dog mourning the loss of his puppy sibling highlights the fact that dogs can grieve for their lost companions. The video serves as a poignant reminder to pet owners to look after their furry friends and give them the care and attention they need to navigate through difficult times.