“Long Beach fire” Today : Fire in Long Beach leaves one dead and two injured

One person killed, two hospitalized in Long Beach commercial building fire

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out in an abandoned commercial building in Long Beach, resulting in one fatality and two people in serious condition. The fire department quickly responded and extinguished the flames, but during a search of the building, firefighters found the victims.

Fire Department Response

At around 9 p.m., the Long Beach Fire Department received a report of a fire in the 1700 block of Long Beach Boulevard near 17th Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and immediately began to extinguish the flames, which they were able to do quickly. However, during their search for anyone inside the building, firefighters discovered the victims.

Casualties

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a hospital in serious condition. The identities of the victims have not been released, and it is unclear what caused the fire.

No Injuries Among Firefighters

Thankfully, no firefighters were injured during the course of their duties. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and authorities have not yet released any further information about the incident.

Conclusion

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety and the need to take precautions to prevent fires from breaking out. In addition, it highlights the bravery and dedication of firefighters who risk their lives to protect others and keep our communities safe.

News Source : Contributing Editor

Source Link :One Dead, Two Injured in Fire in Long Beach/