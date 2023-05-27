“Long COVID diagnosis criteria”: Clearer Definition and Diagnosis Criteria for Long-Term COVID Symptoms Established

Understanding the Biological Mechanisms of Long COVID is Key to Identifying Effective Treatment Strategies, Say Researchers

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has identified 12 symptoms that differentiate those with long COVID from those without. The study, conducted by the Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) initiative of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), analysed data from 9,764 adults, including 8,646 who had COVID-19 and 1,118 who did not. The researchers established a scoring system based on symptom combinations, which helped to identify participants with long COVID and define four subgroups or “clusters” with a range of impacts on health.

The 12 symptoms identified are post-exertional malaise, fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, heart palpitations, issues with sexual desire or capacity, loss of smell or taste, thirst, chronic cough, chest pain, and abnormal movements. The study also found that long COVID was more common and severe in those infected before the 2021 Omicron variant. Participants who were not vaccinated or who had COVID-19 before the Omicron strain emerged were also found to be more likely to have long COVID and more severe cases of long COVID.

“These findings are an important step toward defining long COVID beyond any one individual symptom,” said study author Leora Horwitz, director of the US Center for Healthcare Innovation and Delivery Science and co-principal investigator for the RECOVER Clinical Science Core, at NYU Langone Health. “This approach, which may evolve over time, will serve as a foundation for scientific discovery and treatment design.”

Long COVID, the post-infection set of conditions that can affect nearly every tissue and organ in the body, is a concerning issue that has left many patients struggling with ongoing health problems. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), long COVID can affect people of all ages and with any severity of initial illness, and the symptoms can range from mild to debilitating. The condition can persist for weeks or months after the initial infection, and in some cases, even longer.

Studying the underlying biological mechanisms of long COVID is central to advancing informed interventions and identifying effective treatment strategies. Although much is still unknown about the condition, researchers have suggested that it may be caused by an overactive immune response, damage to organs or tissues, or a combination of factors. Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms of long COVID and develop targeted treatments to address it.

In addition to identifying the symptoms of long COVID, the recent study also found that re-infections were linked to higher long COVID frequency and severity. This highlights the importance of continued efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and promote vaccination, which has been shown to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation, and death, as well as the risk of long COVID.

Overall, the study provides important insights into the symptoms and subgroups of long COVID, which can help healthcare providers better identify and treat patients with the condition. It also underscores the need for continued research into the underlying mechanisms of long COVID and the development of effective treatments to address this concerning issue.

Post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection Chronic COVID-19 syndrome Prolonged COVID-19 symptoms Persistent COVID-19 symptoms Long-haul COVID-19

News Source : The Federal

Source Link :Long COVID symptoms acquire firmer definition, threshold for diagnosis/