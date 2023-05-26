“Long Covid diagnosis”: Threshold for Diagnosing Long Covid Symptoms Becomes More Defined

The 12 Symptoms of Long COVID

COVID-19 has affected millions of people around the world, and while many recover within a few weeks, others continue to experience symptoms long after the virus has left their system. This condition is known as long COVID, and it can be debilitating for those who suffer from it. Researchers have now identified 12 symptoms that are most common among those with long COVID.

Fatigue

The most common symptom of long COVID is fatigue, which can be severe and debilitating. Patients may feel exhausted even after minimal physical or mental exertion, and this can have a significant impact on their daily activities.

Shortness of breath

Many patients with long COVID continue to experience shortness of breath, even after their initial COVID-19 infection has cleared. This can be particularly concerning for those who were previously healthy and active, as it can limit their ability to exercise or perform physical tasks.

Chest pain

Some patients with long COVID experience chest pain, which can be a sign of inflammation or damage to the heart or lungs. This symptom should be taken seriously and evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Joint and muscle pain

Long COVID can also cause joint and muscle pain, which can be severe and chronic. This can make it difficult for patients to perform everyday tasks and may require ongoing pain management.

Brain fog

Many patients with long COVID report a persistent feeling of mental fog or confusion, which can make it difficult to concentrate or perform cognitive tasks. This symptom can be particularly frustrating for those who were previously high functioning and may impact their ability to work or study.

Headaches

Headaches are a common symptom of long COVID, and they can be severe and persistent. These headaches may be related to inflammation or changes in blood flow to the brain.

Loss of taste and smell

Many patients with COVID-19 experience a temporary loss of taste and smell, but some continue to experience this symptom for weeks or even months after their initial infection. This can impact their enjoyment of food and may also affect their ability to detect potential hazards such as gas leaks or spoiled food.

Heart palpitations

Some patients with long COVID experience heart palpitations or an irregular heartbeat, which can be a sign of inflammation or damage to the heart. This symptom should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Dizziness and lightheadedness

Many patients with long COVID experience dizziness or lightheadedness, which can be related to changes in blood pressure or circulation. This symptom can be particularly concerning for those who are at risk of falls or other injuries.

Gastrointestinal symptoms

Some patients with long COVID experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. These symptoms can be particularly challenging for those who are already dealing with fatigue or other debilitating symptoms.

Sleep disturbances

Many patients with long COVID experience sleep disturbances such as insomnia or sleep apnea. These symptoms can further exacerbate fatigue and mental fog, making it difficult for patients to function during the day.

Anxiety and depression

Finally, many patients with long COVID experience anxiety and depression, which can be related to the physical symptoms they are experiencing as well as the uncertainty of their condition. These symptoms can be particularly challenging to manage and may require ongoing mental health support.

Overall, these 12 symptoms are the most common among patients with long COVID, and they can have a significant impact on their quality of life. Healthcare professionals should be aware of these symptoms and work with patients to manage their symptoms and improve their overall health and wellbeing.

