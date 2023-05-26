“Long COVID diagnosis”: Threshold for Diagnosing Long COVID Symptoms Defined with Greater Clarity

Understanding the 12 Symptoms of Long COVID: Insights from NIH Study

Introduction

Long COVID is a post-infection condition that affects nearly every tissue and organ in the body. It can be debilitating and persist for months after the initial infection. A recent study coordinated through Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) initiative of National Institutes of Health (NIH), US, has outlined 12 symptoms that are most common among patients with long COVID. This article discusses the findings of the study and their implications for understanding and managing long COVID.

The Study

The study examined data from 9,764 adults, including 8,646 who had COVID-19 and 1,118 who did not have COVID-19. The researchers established a scoring system based on patient-reported symptoms and assigned points to each of the 12 symptoms. They identified a meaningful threshold for identifying participants with long COVID. They also found that certain symptoms occurred together and defined four subgroups or “clusters” with a range of impacts on health.

The 12 Symptoms

The 12 symptoms found to be most common among patients with long COVID are post-exertional malaise, fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, heart palpitations, issues with sexual desire or capacity, loss of smell or taste, thirst, chronic cough, chest pain, and abnormal movements. These symptoms can occur in various combinations and can persist for months after the initial infection.

Impact of Vaccination and Omicron Variant

The researchers found that long COVID was more common and severe in study participants infected before the 2021 Omicron variant. They also found that participants who were unvaccinated or who had COVID-19 before the Omicron strain emerged in 2021 were more likely to have long COVID and more severe cases of long COVID. Reinfections were also linked to higher long COVID frequency and severity, compared to people who only had COVID-19 once.

Implications for Treatment

The researchers explained that studying the underlying biological mechanisms of long COVID is central to advancing informed interventions and identifying effective treatment strategies. The findings of the study provide a foundation for scientific discovery and treatment design. The scoring system and subgroups identified in the study can help clinicians diagnose and manage long COVID. Understanding the specific symptoms and their combinations can also help patients and their caregivers manage the condition and improve their quality of life.

Conclusion

The study coordinated through RECOVER initiative of National Institutes of Health (NIH), US, has provided important insights into the symptoms of long COVID and their impact on patients. The 12 symptoms identified in the study can help clinicians diagnose and manage long COVID, while also providing patients and their caregivers with a better understanding of the condition. The study also highlights the importance of vaccination and the need for continued research into the underlying biological mechanisms of long COVID.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Long COVID symptoms acquire firmer definition, threshold for diagnosis/