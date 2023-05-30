“Long COVID Symptoms”: Narrowing Down Long COVID Symptoms: Scientists Identify 12 Common Health Problems Out of 200 Reported

Scientists Identify 12 Symptoms of Long COVID in New Study

Long COVID, a term used to refer to the lingering conditions experienced by people who have recovered from COVID-19, has been a subject of study for many researchers. In a new study published in JAMA Network, scientists have identified 12 symptoms that are commonly associated with long COVID. The study aims to provide a better understanding of the phenomenon and help healthcare professionals diagnose patients more accurately.

The study analyzed data from a prospective longitudinal cohort study with 9,764 participants, who were surveyed six months or more after their acute infection. The researchers identified 37 symptoms that were present in patients at six months or more after infection compared with uninfected individuals. After scoring each symptom based on how closely related they are to COVID-19, the team narrowed down the list to just 12 symptoms related to long COVID.

The 12 symptoms of long COVID are loss of or change in smell or taste, postexertional malaise, chronic cough, brain fog, thirst, palpitations, chest pain, fatigue, changes in sexual desire or capacity, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, and abnormal movements. This shorter list is much easier to follow than the 200 reported symptoms acknowledged by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Although the new study provides valuable insights into long COVID, it is not free from limitations. The data used in the study was self-reported, which makes the results open to inaccuracies. Furthermore, the sample size was relatively small, and the study only focused on individuals who had recovered from COVID-19.

In a previous study published in the journal Open Forum Infectious Disease, researchers also narrowed down the symptoms of long COVID. From an initial 47 symptoms, the researchers identified seven common symptoms, including palpitations, fatigue, hair loss, joint pain, chest pain, dyspnea, and obesity. The research team behind the study noted that they were surprised to find only a few symptoms specifically related to an infection from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The identification of common symptoms of long COVID is crucial in diagnosing and treating patients more accurately. Healthcare professionals can use the information provided by the studies to better understand the phenomenon and provide appropriate care to patients. However, further research is needed to understand the long-term effects of COVID-19 and its impact on individuals’ health.

