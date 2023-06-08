Long Island Woman, Daughter, Nanny, and Pilot Identified in Fatal Virginia Plane Crash

Adina Azarian plane crash victim Long Island NY : Long Island Woman, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Nanny, and Pilot Die in Virginia Plane Crash

Aviation experts are weighing in on the tragic plane crash that killed a Long Island woman, her 2-year-old daughter, her nanny, and their pilot in Virginia. Adina Azarian, her daughter, and her live-in nanny were heading to their home in East Hampton when their private Cessna crashed in a rural mountain area. The plane had passed through restricted Washington D.C. airspace, causing a response from fighter jets and a sonic boom. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and has begun documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. Aviation experts have suggested that the crash may have been caused by a pressurization issue or hypoxia, a condition where the brain does not receive enough oxygen. The Long Island community is devastated by the loss of Azarian, who was described as fiercely loving her daughter.

News Source : Lisa Finn

