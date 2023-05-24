Long-term hotel guest allegedly poisons koi pond, killing almost 50 fish at Rhode Island motor lodge owned by state senator’s wife

Jeffrey Gronski – focus keyword : Long-term hotel guest allegedly poisons koi pond, kills almost 50 fish at Rhode Island motor lodge owned by state senator’s wife

According to officials, nearly 50 fish were found dead in a koi pond outside a Rhode Island motor lodge owned by the wife of a state senator after a long-term hotel guest allegedly poisoned the water. Jeffrey Gronski reportedly dumped Miracle-Gro into the pond, killing all of the pet fish. Gronski had been at the inn for six years and allegedly carried out the act after being asked to clean up the outside of his room. Heidi Weston Rogers, the owner of the inn since 2008, said Gronski was quickly kicked out of the hotel and is now facing charges for maliciously injuring or killing animals. The fish were buried following the incident, and Rogers posted photos and videos of the dead fish on Facebook, noting how they were like pets to her family.

