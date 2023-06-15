Longest-held Florida death row inmate Duane Owen set to be executed for 1984 killings of Karen Slattery and Georgianna Worden

Duane Owen – focus keyword including suspect name : Longest-held Florida death row inmate Duane Owen to be executed for 1984 killings of Karen Slattery and Georgianna Worden

Duane Owen, one of Florida’s longest-serving inmates on death row, is scheduled to be executed on Thursday for two separate murders he committed in 1984. He was sentenced to death for the brutal rape and stabbing of Karen Slattery, a 14-year-old babysitter, and for the rape and killing of Georgianna Worden, a mother of two. Owen also attacked two other women in Palm Beach County, both of whom survived. If the execution is carried out, it will be the fourth in Florida this year. Owen’s lawyers argued that he should not be executed due to his mental health issues, including schizophrenia and delusions, but the state Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his appeals. Owen’s psychiatrists for the state testified that his schizophrenia is an act and that he is sexually sadistic. Owen’s difficult childhood was marked by abuse and the suicides of both of his parents.

News Source : AP NEWS

