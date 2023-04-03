Longtime Baltimore Pastor Corinna Sullivan Willis Dies at 100

Corinna Sullivan Willis, a pastor in Baltimore for many years who provided guidance to other ministers and traveled globally, has passed away at the age of 100, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Reverend Corinna Sullivan Willis

Reverend Corinna Sullivan Willis, a pioneering female member of the clergy and civil rights activist, passed away on March 12, 2022 at the age of 100. Known as a powerful voice in the West Baltimore church community, Rev. Willis preached around the world and later became a mentor to up-and-coming ministers.

Rev. Willis was born in Williamstown, South Carolina, and moved to Baltimore with her family when she was two years old. As a child, she worked at her mother’s dry cleaning business near Bolton Hill, one of the first in the area to be owned and operated by a Black woman.

She met her husband, the late Randolph B. Willis, while attending Frederick Douglass High School. They were high school sweethearts and married shortly after graduation. The couple settled in the Easterwood neighborhood and had two children, the late Randolph R. Willis and the late Elinor Pecora Willis Bell.

Rev. Willis was known for her compassion as a parent, grandparent, and pastor, as well as her sternness regarding morals and religion. According to her grandson, former Baltimore City Council President Lawrence A. Bell III, “She would not hold off at all.”

After working on an assembly line at Westinghouse Electric Corp.’s electronics systems division in Linthicum, Rev. Willis was called into ministry in her 40s. She began teaching others to pray and traveled on missions to the Caribbean after being ordained as an evangelist in 1968. Throughout the 1970s, she trained for her calling through the Morris Cerullo School of Ministry and correspondence courses through the Rhema Bible Training Center.

Rev. Willis became ordained as a pastor in 1980 and established the Gethsemane Resurrection Church of God at Walbrook Avenue and Monroe Street. After her husband’s death in 1984, that church merged with the Church of the Risen Savior, which later became the New Creation Christian Church. Rev. Willis was appointed by the Revs. Aaron B. Claxton and Deborah Claxton to be the associate pastor of the North Baltimore church, which soon after moved to its current location in the Frankford neighborhood.

Rev. Willis was a close companion to the Claxtons, who saw her value and determination at a time when female church leadership was less accepted. Despite critics, she focused on her followers and became known for her command of the Bible, her focus on helping those who were not in touch with their faith, and her desire to heal families.

As she aged, congregants and fellow clergy prayed to her, and she would pray back to them. She prophesied she would live to 100 years old, and family members, clergy, and churchgoers gathered at her bedside when she reached this milestone in February.

Rev. Willis leaves behind a legacy of dedication and service to her community. In addition to her grandson Lawrence A. Bell III, she is survived by her grandchildren Dr. Treva E. Willis Wright, Randolph E. Willis, and Marshall C. Bell, as well as her great-grandchildren Tyler A. Bell, Kyle Tribble, Jordan Bell, and Corinne I. Wright.

Funeral services were held at New Creation Christian Church and Howell Funeral Home in late March, and she was buried with family at Arbutus Memorial Park. The Rev. Dr. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, longtime pastor, delivered the eulogy, celebrating the life of a remarkable woman who inspired so many throughout her lifetime.