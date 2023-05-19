Longtime KSL Anchor and TV Icon, Dick Nourse, Passes Away: Obituary

Dick Nourse Obituary: Remembering the Legacy of a TV Legend

Introduction

Dick Nourse, the iconic news anchor of KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, passed away on October 22, 2021, at the age of 79. Nourse was a beloved figure in Utah and beyond, known for his professionalism, integrity, and warm personality. He spent more than 50 years at KSL-TV, becoming one of the most recognizable faces in local news.

Early Life and Career

Nourse was born on January 17, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in a family of six children and attended West High School and the University of Utah. Nourse began his broadcasting career in the 1960s, working as a radio DJ and news reporter. In 1974, he joined KSL-TV as a weekend anchor and quickly became a mainstay of the station’s news team.

The KSL Years

Over the decades, Nourse became synonymous with KSL-TV, anchoring the station’s flagship newscasts for more than 30 years. He was known for his calm and reassuring presence on the air, as well as his deep knowledge of Utah and its people. Nourse covered some of the most significant events in the state’s history, including the 2002 Winter Olympics and the aftermath of the 1983 floods that devastated Salt Lake City.

Nourse was also a fixture in the community, volunteering his time and energy to numerous charitable causes. He was a staunch advocate for education and served on the board of directors for the University of Utah Alumni Association. Nourse’s dedication to his craft and his community earned him countless awards and accolades, including induction into the Utah Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Legacy of Dick Nourse

Nourse’s impact on the world of broadcast journalism cannot be overstated. He was a consummate professional, always striving for accuracy and fairness in his reporting. But he was also a friend and mentor to many in the industry, known for his kind and generous spirit. Nourse’s influence extended far beyond the confines of the newsroom, touching the lives of countless viewers and colleagues over the years.

In the wake of Nourse’s passing, tributes poured in from around the country. Utah Governor Spencer Cox tweeted, “Dick Nourse was a Utah icon who will be deeply missed. His voice was a constant presence in our lives, and his commitment to serving our community was unparalleled.” KSL-TV anchor Mark Koelbel said, “Dick was the heart and soul of KSL News. He set the standard for excellence in journalism and inspired us all to be better.”

Conclusion

Dick Nourse leaves behind a legacy that will endure for generations. His dedication to his craft, his community, and his family was unwavering, and his impact on the world of broadcast journalism will be felt for years to come. Nourse was a true legend, and his memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest in peace, Dick.

1. KSL News Anchor

2. Utah News Broadcasting

3. Dick Nourse Tribute

4. Local News Personality

5. Utah Broadcasting Icon