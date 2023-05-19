Longtime KSL News Anchor Dick Nourse Passes Away – Breaking News

R.I.P – Dick Nourse, Longtime Anchor Of KSL News, Has Died

Introduction

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dick Nourse, a beloved figure in Utah journalism and a longtime anchor of KSL News. Nourse died on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at the age of 79.

Background

Nourse was born in Brigham City, Utah, in 1942. He attended Utah State University, where he studied journalism and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After graduation, he worked for a number of radio and television stations in Utah and Idaho before joining KSL News in 1978.

Career at KSL News

Nourse quickly became a fixture at KSL News, anchoring the evening news for more than 30 years. He was known for his calm demeanor, his authoritative voice, and his dedication to covering the news with fairness and accuracy.

Over the course of his career, Nourse covered some of the biggest stories in Utah history, including the 1980 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, the Teton Dam disaster in Idaho, and the 2002 Winter Olympics, also in Salt Lake City. He also interviewed countless politicians, celebrities, and everyday people, always with a sense of professionalism and respect.

Legacy

Nourse was widely respected in the Utah journalism community, and his influence was felt far beyond the walls of KSL News. He was a mentor to many young journalists, and his dedication to the craft of journalism inspired countless others to pursue careers in the field.

In 2012, Nourse retired from KSL News, but he remained active in the community and continued to be a beloved figure in Utah. He was inducted into the Utah Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2014, and in 2019, the Utah Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored him with a lifetime achievement award.

Tributes

Following news of Nourse’s passing, tributes poured in from across Utah and beyond. Utah Governor Spencer Cox tweeted, “Dick Nourse was a fixture in Utah journalism for more than 30 years. His voice was familiar to all of us, and his dedication to covering the news with fairness and accuracy was an inspiration. He will be greatly missed.”

Former KSL News anchor Bruce Lindsay said, “Dick was an icon in Utah journalism, and he was an inspiration to me and to so many others. He was a consummate professional, and he always had a kind word for everyone he worked with. He will be deeply missed.”

Conclusion

Dick Nourse was a true legend in Utah journalism, and his passing is a great loss to the entire community. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, and we honor his memory by continuing to strive for excellence in journalism. Rest in peace, Dick Nourse.

