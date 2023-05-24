Longueuil police solve 1975 cold case, identify killer of Sharron Prior as Franklin Maywood Romine

Sharron Prior : Longueuil Police Expect to Solve Another Cold Case Based on Forensic Biology Advances, Killer of Sharron Prior Identified

Longueuil police are optimistic about solving another cold case this year, thanks to advances in forensic biology that helped identify the killer of Sharron Prior, a 16-year-old who was murdered in 1975. Chief Inspector Pierre Duquette believes that the same methods used to solve Prior’s killing could potentially solve several other murder cases. He also considers genetic genealogy to be as significant an advancement in police work as fingerprints or the use of DNA profiling. However, Duquette did not disclose which cold case might be solved this year to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.

News Source : Paul Cherry, Montreal Gazette

