Longview police investigate homicide, suspect Jose Rodriguez Jr. arrested

Aleksei Gamez (victim) : Suspect arrested in capital murder of Aleksei Gamez in Longview, Texas

Longview police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning of June 10th. According to a statement from the Longview Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Harrison Street and found two men with gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Aleksei Gamez. Police have arrested Jose Rodriguez, Jr., 25, and charged him with capital murder. Bond has been set at $500,000, and detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Longview Police or Gregg County Crime Stoppers.

News Source : https://www.kltv.com

