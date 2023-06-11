Longview Shooting Claims Jamie White’s Life

Jamie White Dead Following Longview Shooting

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Jamie White after a shooting incident in Longview. The shooting occurred on [insert date and location], and Jamie was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Jamie ultimately succumbed to their injuries and passed away.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation by local authorities, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Jamie’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

