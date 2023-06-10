Longview Shooting Results in Teen Fatality and One Person Injured, Leading to Arrest of Suspect today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man has been apprehended by the Longview Police Department in relation to a shooting that resulted in one fatality and one injury. The incident occurred on Harrison St. near Stamper Park at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered two male victims with gunshot wounds. Aleksei Gamez, aged 19, passed away on-site, while the other individual was transported to a nearby healthcare facility with life-threatening injuries. Capital murder charges have been brought against Jose Rodriguez, Jr., aged 25, and the inquiry remains ongoing. If you possess any knowledge regarding this crime, please contact the LPD or Gregg County Crime Stoppers via their phone number or website.

News Source : Reagan Roy

Source Link :Man arrested after teen killed, another person injured in Longview shooting/