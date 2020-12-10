Lonney Brown Death -Dead – Obituary : Lonney Brown has Died .

Lonney Brown Death -Dead – Obituary : Lonney Brown has Died .

Lonney Brown has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Florence Twp Schools @FTSD_ The Florence Township School District regrets to announce the passing of Lonney Brown, Security from 2008-2017. He was deeply devoted to our students and in return truly respected by them. Mr. Brown will be sadly missed by our FTSD community.

