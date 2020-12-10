Lonney Brown Death -Dead – Obituary : Lonney Brown has Died .
Lonney Brown has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
The Florence Township School District regrets to announce the passing of Lonney Brown, Security from 2008-2017. He was deeply devoted to our students and in return truly respected by them. Mr. Brown will be sadly missed by our FTSD community. #onceaflashalwaysaflash💙💛 pic.twitter.com/N1xcd5eRLX
— Florence Twp Schools (@FTSD_) December 10, 2020
Florence Twp Schools @FTSD_ The Florence Township School District regrets to announce the passing of Lonney Brown, Security from 2008-2017. He was deeply devoted to our students and in return truly respected by them. Mr. Brown will be sadly missed by our FTSD community.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.