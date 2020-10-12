Lonnie Norman Death – Dead : Lonnie Norman Obituary : Manchester Tennessee Mayor died from Coronavirus.

By | October 12, 2020
Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman has died from Coronavirus, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

” Christopher J. Hale on Twitter: “Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman’s death after contracting COVID-19 is a major tragedy for our state. My heart and my prayers are with him and his family.”

Tributes 

Roo Bus @TheRealRooBus wrote
Thank you for everything, Mayor Lonnie. We love you and could not have asked for a better host.

Please keep his family and the city of Manchester in your thoughts and prayers.

