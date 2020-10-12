Lonnie Norman Death – Dead : Lonnie Norman Obituary : Manchester Tennessee Mayor died from Coronavirus.

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman has died from Coronavirus, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

” Christopher J. Hale on Twitter: “Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman’s death after contracting COVID-19 is a major tragedy for our state. My heart and my prayers are with him and his family.”

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman's death after contracting COVID-19 is a major tragedy for our state. My heart and my prayers are with him and his family. pic.twitter.com/xtRbT0YZYC — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) October 12, 2020

Tributes

The incredible, Mayor Lonnie Norman, of our hometown Manchester, TN has been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The Bonnaroo family sends him all the love and hopes for a quick and speedy recovery. ❤️ — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) October 10, 2020

Such sad news. Mayor Lonnie Norman was a true public servant and just a very good & decent man. Please keep his family and the city of Manchester, TN in your prayers. https://t.co/qXWwLhhKtQ — Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) October 12, 2020

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mayor Lonnie Norman, as well as all the residents of #ManchesterTN and Coffee County who lost a neighbor and longtime community leader. https://t.co/fHe5NUrKCJ — John Ray Clemmons (@JRClemmons) October 12, 2020

Friends, please keep Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman in your thoughts and prayers. He has contracted COVID-19 and is in the hospital. Our host city has always been so hospitable and kind to us, and Mayor Lonnie is one of the best there. We’re pulling for you, Mayor! pic.twitter.com/9Zkg9frU7i — Roo Bus (@TheRealRooBus) October 9, 2020

BREAKING: The city of Manchester, TN, in Coffee County, announces the death of Mayor Lonnie Norman. Mayor Norman went to the hospital for #COVID19 on October 1 and passed away this morning @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/vgoNg5icck — Sara Small FOX17 (@SaraSmallTV) October 12, 2020

We would like to convey our heartfelt sadness on the passing of Mayor Lonnie Norman. He was hospitalized for COVID-19 on October 1, 2020 but lost his battle with this horrible virus and passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends — Lannom Library (@lannomlibrary) October 12, 2020

Thank you for everything, Mayor Lonnie. We love you and could not have asked for a better host. Please keep his family and the city of Manchester in your thoughts and prayers.