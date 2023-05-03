Loose Women stress : Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin takes a break from the show, citing stress caused by herself

Carol McGiffin reveals contract negotiations as reason for absence from Loose Women

Carol McGiffin, a panellist on the popular daytime talk show Loose Women, has been absent from the programme for two months due to contract negotiations and stress. In an interview with Best Magazine, she explained that ITV had asked her to sign an “unjust and unworkable” contract which she refused to agree to. Although it was her decision to step away, Carol admitted to feeling “quite upset” about the situation. As a result, she will not be taking part in the upcoming Loose Women tour. An ITV spokesperson refused to comment on individual contracts but assured that all contracts comply with employment and HMRC legislation. Carol shared the news with her social media followers on Tuesday, posting a picture of her interview on Instagram. GB News presenter Dan Wootton tweeted his best wishes, describing Carol as the “Loose Women GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time). Fans of the show expressed their disappointment at Carol’s absence, with many wishing her well for the future. Some viewers also commented on recent changes to the Loose Women panel, missing former members Andrea, Saira and Penny.

News Source : Abbie Bray

Source Link :Carol McGiffin forced to ‘step away’ from Loose Women as she admits ‘causing me stress’ | TV & Radio | Showbiz & TV/